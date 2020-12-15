UP Police to seek custody of CFI gen secy held by ED

In the remand report, ED said the agency has come across huge remittance into multiple accounts of Sharif, particularly in the current year.

The Uttar Pradesh Police will seek custody of KA Rauf Sharif, the national general secretary of Campus Front of India (CFI), who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Thiruvananthapuram airport last Saturday in a money laundering case.

The UP Police, which will approach a Mathura court to issue a production warrant of Sharif, wants to question him in connection with the Hathras case.

The ED, which arrested Sharif in a case of alleged money laundering related to a 2013 training camp in Kerala, on Sunday said that Sharif had transferred funds to CFI treasurer Ateequr Rahman “with a directive to go to Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) with a delegation”.

Ateequr is one of the four persons, including journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested by UP Police while they were on their way to Hathras, where a Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped and murdered. The police had said they were going to Hathras to disrupt social harmony.

“Sharif has been sent to judicial custody by a court in Kerala. We would seek his production warrant in connection with the Hathras case,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Special Task Force) Raj Kumar Mishra said.

In the remand report, ED said the agency has come across huge remittance into multiple accounts of Sharif, particularly in the current year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.