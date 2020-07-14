UP Police takes custody of Vikas Dubey ‘aide’ held in Thane

Police said Guddan (right) was involved in several criminal activities with gangster Vikas Dubey. (Express) Police said Guddan (right) was involved in several criminal activities with gangster Vikas Dubey. (Express)

THE UTTAR Pradesh Police has done an about turn on the two persons arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with slain gangster Vikas Dubey. Days after claiming that it need not take their custody as they were not wanted by it in the Kanpur shootout that left eight of its personnel dead, the UP Police on Monday said Arvind Trivedi alias Guddan and Sushilkumar Tiwari alias Sonu were wanted in the case while taking the two in transit remand.

The two have been in Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai since an ATS team arrested them from Thane on July 11. A team of the Kanpur police appeared before a Thane court on Monday to take custody of Trivedi, an alleged associate of Dubey, and his driver Tiwari.

The UP Police told the court that they are trying to organise plane tickets under police escort quota to take the two back to Kanpur, but if they didn’t get that, they would take the duo by road.

In its order giving the UP Police transit remand till July 16, the court said, “ The I.O (investigating officer) has submitted that it will take around 48 hours in completing the journey and reaching Kanpur. The IO has further submitted that he will take the accused by road as railways are not functional. He further submitted that he was trying to obtain flight tickets in police escort quota.”

On July 9, Dubey had been killed in an alleged encounter while being transported from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested, to Kanpur.

A copy of the police remand appeal talks of the firing in Bikru village on July 3 early morning by Dubey’s men on a 32-member police party that had gone to arrest him. Following this an FIR was registered against Dubey, 21 named and 60-70 unnamed accused, the appeal says, adding “accused Arvind Trivedi@Guddan is wanted in this case”.

It adds that Guddan was involved in several criminal activities with Dubey and had also served prison time with him.

Regarding Tiwari, the remand says, “… he is the driver of Guddan and is suspected in the above case. It is necessary to have both these accused on transit remand for further investigation and in collection of various evidence in the case.”

Trivedi and Tiwari had been arrested by an ATS team led by former encounter specialist Daya Nayak from the house of a relative of Trivedi in Thane.

