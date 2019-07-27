UP Police SWAT team transferred after video of them wielding guns goes viral

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh on Saturday transferred a SWAT team of Basti Police for showing off their official guns after an alleged encounter in a video that has gone viral online.

Taking cognizance of the video, allegedly made by the SWAT team, the state police said on their official Twitter account that DGP OP Singh directed Basti SP to transfer the team to police lines besides ordering an inquiry into the incident. The matter will be investigated by the city circle officer.

We do not sanction unprofessional display of weapons & grotesque caricaturing of Police. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 27, 2019

“We do not sanction unprofessional display of weapons and grotesque caricaturing of Police,” UP police said. The video has kicked off a controversy, with reports suggesting that the officials made the clip following an encounter in Basti. Read | Watch: Uttar Pradesh Police shout ‘thain thain’ to scare criminals after revolver gets jammed

The clip was originally shot on TikTok has been shared widely by users on Twitter.

In a report by The Indian Express in June, it was revealed that the Uttar Pradesh Police have killed at least four criminals and injured over 30 in June in more than 30 instances of alleged exchange of fire with “those facing criminal cases or carrying rewards.”

While in March this year, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on completion of two years of his government, had said that more than 8,000 criminals were arrested and more than 1,000 injured in over 3,500 encounters under his tenure. Around 12,000 criminals claimed to have cancelled their bail and surrendered to the courts. More than half a dozen policemen were killed in the encounters.