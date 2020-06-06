UP: Police sub-inspector suspended for ‘driving car over vegetables’

The SSP also said some farmers had been compensated for the loss, while others were being identified. (Representational) The SSP also said some farmers had been compensated for the loss, while others were being identified. (Representational)

A police sub-inspector was suspended in Prayagraj district after a video purportedly showing him driving a police car over vegetables at a market under the Ghoorpur police station went viral on social media. The move comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the matter. In the 39-second video shot on Thursday, a police vehicle can be seen being driven over vegetables at a market.

Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said, “A probe was done by the Circle Officer. It was found during the probe that Sub-Inspector Sumit Anand behaved in an irresponsible manner. Because this mandi was supposed to be open on Wednesday and Friday, but when the mandi opened on Thursday, he made an announcement, but after that, when he felt the people are not listening and are hooting, in a wrong manner, he [driving a vehicle] trampled over things. After we were informed came to know about this through social media, we suspended him.” The SSP also said some farmers had been compensated for the loss, while others were being identified.

Sumit Anand told mediapersons that it was not his intention to make anyone suffer losses. “When I got to know that the market is open, I went there. I announced that the market can’t be open as social distancing is not being maintained. I left after that. Then, I went again and the crowd was there, and I announced again when people started hooting and surrounded my car. I panicked… There was a crowd ahead of me, so I fled… I was with two women constables and one male constable. It was not my intention to make anyone suffer losses. My only intention was to ensure social distancing and did it in self-defence. In panic, I made a mistake,” Anand said.

