UP police screen riot videos for information on protesters

Meerut police have released two documentaries which purportedly show that they did not open fire during the December 20 protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), in which at least six persons were killed. According to these documentaries, three masked men opened fire at policemen instead.

The two documentaries titled “Dange Ka Sach (Truth of Riot)” — both nearly three minutes long — are being shown on big screens at the city’s two busy crossings —Tejgarhi and Begum Pul — and during film intermissions at multiplex theatres and shopping malls.

Similar documentaries, with sub-titles, have been made by police in neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district, too.

One of the Muzaffarnagar documentaries says the protesters turned violent, despite the police listening to their grievances. “For what did they come out on the roads to protest…?” it asks.

The two documentaries screened in Meerut end with an appeal from the police, seeking information on those who opened fire and pelted stones. Police had earlier announced a cash reward of Rs 20,000 for each of the three persons who are purportedly seen firing at them in one of the documentaries.

Police have identified the trio as Faizal, Naeem and Anees, all residents of Meerut.

Police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for information on 28 people who are suspected to have pelted stones.

“Those named in the FIRs are absconding. Their houses are locked, mobiles switched off and their neighbours are not giving us information. Through documentaries and peace committee meetings, we are appealing for their surrender,” SP Ram Arj, who heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the protest cases, told The Indian Express.

“We have given ample time for the accused to surrender and have made repeated appeals to their families and prominent members of the community… We are now in direct action mode and will also book women, if needed, for hiding the identity of the stone-pelters. Those involved will not be spared,” said Meerut SSP Ajay Kumar Sahni.

Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate Ajay Tiwari, who is conducting an inquiry into the December 20 violence, has set January 15 as the deadline for those named in the FIRs to show “concrete evidence” of their “non-presence or accidental presence” at the troubled spots on the day of the violence.

While six persons had died with gunshot injuries, three policemen were reported to have suffered bullet injuries.

