UP: Police probe if Budaun girl’s kin ‘pressured her after rape’

Three days after a 14-year-old girl died of hanging in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district — in what her family alleged was a fallout of a gangrape — police said they are probing if she had been under duress from her family following the incident.

According to the girl’s family, on the night of August 20, she was allegedly abducted by three men with their faces covered. “My husband was in the fields and my son was away for work. My daughter and I were sleeping in the porch when, at midnight, I woke up to a man holding a gun to my chest. He carried my daughter away with two other men,” the mother alleged.

According to the family, the girl’s brother was asked to return and he, along with a cousin, started looking for her. They found her at 4 am, unconscious in a primary school, they claimed.

“Her body was covered in bruises. When she regained consciousness, she identified one of the perpetrators and told us she had been raped by all three men,” her brother alleged. A police complaint was lodged against one named person and two unidentified men. The family claimed that they received threats from the named accused’s family after the incident.

“She wouldn’t eat or talk to us after the incident; we were worried about her. She must have been troubled about her honour. On the night of August 22, she was sleeping next to me but when I woke up at around 4-5 am, she was not there. I found her hanging in a room,” her mother claimed.

However, police sources claimed they had recorded evidence of the girl saying she had been in touch with the main accused — a father of four — before the incident.

Police sources also claimed she had told them that the bruises had been inflicted by a family member.

While police claimed a medical examination of the complainant did not reveal injury to her genitals or internal injury, they added that the accused had admitted to having sexual relations with her — which is a criminal offense.

“We have registered the family’s complaint and arrested the named accused. Post-mortem report confirms the girl died of hanging; we are investigating the circumstances of the hanging,” said SP Budaun Ashok Kumar.

