UP Police probe 6 deaths linked to ‘spurious liquor’

According to police, some of the deceased had chronic health conditions which may have played a part in their deaths. (Representational)

The deaths of six people in Bagpat district’s Chamrawal village since Tuesday have led police to launch an investigation after residents said they all died because of consuming spurious liquor.

After locals staged a protest in the matter earlier this week, the district magistrate has also ordered a probe.

“There is fake liquor being distributed in the village. People are dying at an alarming rate. It appears to be a prevalent activity. Initially, four people died. But now, the number has increased. We hope that action will be taken soon. They died because it (liquor) was poisonous,” said Shyam, a resident.

According to police, some of the deceased had chronic health conditions which may have played a part in their deaths. Circle Officer of Khekra police station, Mangal Singh Rawa, told The Indian Express, “We have been receiving information about a spate of deaths in Chamrawal village allegedly due to spurious liquor consumption. But one of the victims was more than 70 years old and had not consumed (the spurious) alcohol. Therefore, it is unlikely that all the deaths were caused by spurious liquor. But the fact remains that we have to investigate the cause.”

The deceased were identified as Shyamlal Prajapati, Ballu, Shiv Kumar, Islammuddin and Sushil. The sixth person, Mukesh, who was admitted to local hospital, died Friday. According to a relative of Shyamlal, he complained of dizziness and blurred vision before being admitted to the hospital, where he died.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.