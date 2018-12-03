UP: Cop among two killed in violence over alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr

A police officer and a local youth were killed in clashes that broke out in Shyana area of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh during protests over alleged cow slaughter on Monday. The officer was killed in the ensuing firing after protestors attacked a police station, setting a police van to fire. While the situation is tense, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area to restore peace.

“One police inspector has been killed and police is being mobilised to Bulandshahr after clashes in the area,” Civil Lines (Aligarh) police official told indianexpress.com. The killed police officer has been identified as Inspector Subodh Verma, who was injured in the attack and was declared brought dead in the hospital.

According to the District Magistrate, protests in the area began after people found the alleged carcass of a cow in the field and blocked a road in the area. Upon receiving the information the police reached the spot and tried to get the roads open when some unwanted elements started pelting stones and attacked the police party. During the protest, police opened fire to scatter the crowd following which the mob attacked the police station. The mob vandalised the station while setting arson to police vehicles.

As the situation worsened, District Magistrate and Senior police officials visited the spot. “One policeman died in stone pelting from villagers, later a local youth named Sumit also got shot and was shifted to a hospital in Meerut where he succumbed to injuries. A probe is underway to find out who shot him,” ADG, Law and Order said.

Late on Monday night, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 50 lakh assistance for family members of the inspector, who died in the violence in Bulandshahr. Out of these, while Rs 40 lakh would be given to his wife, Rs 10 lakh would be given to his parents. The government has also promised government job for one family member as well as “extraordinary” pension for the dependent family members.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)