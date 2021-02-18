UP Police not taking murders of lawyers, traders seriously: Mayawati

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Mayawati wrote, “Before the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat and Vidhan Sabha polls, the trend of lawyers and traders getting murdered is worrying. But what is sad and worth criticising is that police are not taking these incidents seriously". (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Wednesday expressed concerns over murders taking place in Uttar Pradesh in the run-up to the state and panchayat elections and alleged that the “police are not taking these incidents seriously”.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, she wrote, “Before the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat and Vidhan Sabha polls, the trend of lawyers and traders getting murdered is worrying. But what is sad and worth criticising is that police are not taking these incidents seriously and attributing them to old rivalries, and are not taking strict action against criminals. The government should pay attention.”

In another tweet, the BSP chief spoke about the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session and said, “The party MLAs have been directed to seek answers from the government on important issues of farmers and also common people, along with the issue of control of crime, law and order and government’s callous attitude towards this and malicious action will also be raised by MLAs.”

A gram pradhan was murdered on Tuesday afternoon in Jaunpur’s Sarai Khwaja area and police had said it was a result of an “old enmity” with someone from the same village.

On Monday, a BSP leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Azamgarh and police said the murder was connected to an “old rivalry

between two families belonging to the Kundanpur village”.