Saturday, September 26, 2020
Lesbian couple in UP seeks police protection after family threats

According to Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur, the two women, aged 22 and 23, eloped from their villages fearing a threat to their lives.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | September 26, 2020 2:11:21 pm
The duo approached authorities on Friday evening seeking police protection.

A lesbian couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district has sought police protection after their families opposed their decision to live with each other and allegedly threatened them of dire consequences, an official said on Saturday.

“They are both adults and free to live wherever they want,” Kaur said.



The duo approached authorities on Friday evening seeking police protection, she said.

Their statements have been recorded and on the basis of these, an order will be issued by the sub divisional magistrate.

