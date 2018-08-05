UP: ‘Police informer’ shot dead

Sub-inspector Ajay Pal Singh said Hussain was returning home from his wife Sonam’s beauty parlour when the alleged attack happened. (Representational Image) Sub-inspector Ajay Pal Singh said Hussain was returning home from his wife Sonam’s beauty parlour when the alleged attack happened. (Representational Image)

A suspected police informer was shot dead by motorcycle-borne men in Moradabad district on Friday evening. 23-year-old Saddam Hussain was on his way to his rented house when he was allegedly shot at three times. While the victim’s father claimed that he was killed because he informed on a man booked under the Gambler’s Act that led to his arrest, police said they are also probing whether Hussain’s marriage to a Hindu woman could be a reason for his murder.

Hussain had four criminal cases lodged against him. Sub-inspector Ajay Pal Singh said Hussain was returning home from his wife Sonam’s beauty parlour when the alleged attack happened.

“They shot at him thrice with a countrymade pistol. Hearing gunshots, people in the area rushed to his aid. The assailants had fled by then,” said Singh. Hussain was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Hussain’s father has lodged a complaint and accused two persons — Vikas and Vimal.

