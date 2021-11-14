UP: FIR filed days after labourer dies in custody

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday filed an FIR into the death of 22-year-old labourer from Kasganj, days after the man’s family alleged he was killed in custody after he was brought in for questioning over the disappearance of a minor girl.

Police earlier said that Altaf, a labourer from Nagla Syed in Kasganj, died by suicide inside the Kotwali Police Station’s bathroom in Kasganj on Tuesday. They said Altaf hanged himself with a drawstring from the hood of his jacket, using a water pipe in a toilet that is a couple of feet from the ground.

He was picked up for questioning on a complaint by a family, who had accused him of kidnapping their 16-year-old daughter.

The FIR filed in Kasganj mentions unidentified policemen, and will be updated later with their names mentioned in a fresh complaint letter, police said.

Altaf’s father, Chand Mia, who initially said he was satisfied with the police action, said in his complaint that he was coerced into signing a blank paper.

“My son has been killed in the police station… The tap in the bathroom is about two feet (high) and my son is more than 5 foot in height. I have not done any compromise with any official. I was made to give my thumb print under pressure. I request that action be taken in this case,” the FIR filed on the basis of Chand Mia’s complaint quoted him as saying.