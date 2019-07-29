UP Police files chargesheet in 13 cases against Azam Khan for ‘derogatory remarks’

The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a chargesheet in 13 cases against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for making ‘derogatory remarks’ during the Lok Sabha poll campaigning, news agency ANI reported. A chargesheet was filed against Khan and his son for his ‘khadi underwear’ remark directed towards actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Jaya Prada.

Last week, Khan stoked another controversy with his objectionable remarks against senior BJP member Rama Devi in Lok Sabha. His remarks were expunged from the records following an immediate uproar in the House.

A mere apology will not suffice as the comments, which were expunged from the record, were an insult to Parliament and its members, Devi who was officiating the House on Thursday said. “He should be given a serious punishment and suspended for five years,” she added.

The SP leader did not apologize for his remarks but said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary. He also staged a walkout along with his party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who defended his remarks

Sources hinted that the Lok Sabha may pass a resolution authorising Speaker Om Birla to take “exemplary action” against Khan. There was a general understanding among leaders of different parties that a message be sent across that the House has zero-tolerance for acts and remarks that lower the dignity and honour of women.

Among women members who spoke out against the Rampur MP’s remarks were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP MPs Anupriya Patel and Meenakshi Lekhi, TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty, Independent MP from Amravati Navaneet Kaur Rana, and NCP’s Supriya Sule.