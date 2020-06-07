UP police file charges against 83 Tablighis, 57 of them foreigners

More than 2,500 Tablighi members, including 308 foreign nationals, had earlier been booked in approximately 300 cases filed in different districts of the state. More than 2,500 Tablighi members, including 308 foreign nationals, had earlier been booked in approximately 300 cases filed in different districts of the state.

UP Police on Saturday filed chargesheet against 83 Tablighi Jamaat members, including 57 foreign nationals, who were arrested in six different cases registered against them in Saharanpur for allegedly spreading coronavirus, as also not informing the district administration about their participation in the Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi in early March.

More than 2,500 Tablighi members, including 308 foreign nationals, had earlier been booked in approximately 300 cases filed in different districts of the state. So far, an officer said, chargesheet has been filed in more than 200 of these cases.

Of those taken into custody, 300 Tablighi members, including 279 foreign nationals, are at present lodged in different jails in UP. The foreign nationals are from Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Sudan and France, among other countries.

