Monday, May 04, 2020
Watch: Video of youth dancing at UP police outpost goes viral, official removed

"Naya Shahar outpost in-charge Vishwanath Mishra has been sent to police lines for maligning the image of the force on the orders of SSP Akash Tomar, Superintendent of Police, City, Ram Yash said.

By: PTI | Etawah | Updated: May 4, 2020 10:52:37 am
UP lockdown, UP police man dances to Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal video lockdown punishment, etawah police Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal video, coronavirus, india lockdown The youth seen in the video was brought to the outpost for reportedly violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (Twitter/Screengrab)

After a video of a youth dancing to the song of popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary at Nayashahar police outpost here went viral, an official of the outpost was removed for maligning the image of the force.

The action came after the 1.14 minutes video of the youth dancing to the famous song of Sapna Chaudhary “Teri Aakhan Ka Ye Kajal…” went viral on social media.

The youth seen in the video was brought to the outpost for reportedly violating the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

As the youth dances, the outpost in-charge and others are seen enjoying the performance in the video.

