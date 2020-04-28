UP Police: Constable murders wife, absconds with 3 children

“It is alleged by the deceased woman’s father that the policeman committed the murder since he had an extra marital affair… Arrests will be made soon”, said an official from Shikohabad police station. “It is alleged by the deceased woman’s father that the policeman committed the murder since he had an extra marital affair… Arrests will be made soon”, said an official from Shikohabad police station.

A UP Police constable allegedly murdered his own wife and absconded with three children on Monday. According to police, Yatendra Yadav, a Dial 112 constable posted in Agra, allegedly shot his wife Saroj following marital discord and has escaped with the children.

Police said Saroj’s family alleged that Yatendra had an affair with a woman in Mathura and had allegedly eloped with her. A case was filed against the police official in Mathura by the Saroj’s family. Following the incident, Yatendra would visit his house in Firozabad less, which led to disputes in the house.

“It is alleged by the deceased woman’s father that the policeman committed the murder since he had an extra marital affair… Arrests will be made soon”, said an official from Shikohabad police station.

