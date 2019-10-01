UP Police asked to identify, deport ‘illegal’ Bangladeshis

Uttar Pradesh police chief O P Singh has asked all district units to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi migrants to “strengthen the state’s internal security.” This, after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he is not averse to the idea of implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

In a letter sent to district police chiefs, the director general of police said it has come to the notice that Bangladeshis are living illegally in the state and many of them have gone “missing”.

“In the present scenario, to strengthen the state’s internal security, it is necessary to identify and verify Bangladeshis and other foreigners residing in the state,” he said. The letter in Hindi was released to the media by the DGP’s office on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The DGP wrote that places like railway stations, bus stations, new colonies and roadside locations where Bangladeshis and other foreign nationals seek shelter should be identified. The residents there should be verified and the exercise recorded on video, the DGP instructed.

“If during the probe people claim that they belong to another district or state, this should be verified,” the letter said. “It should also be probed what documents, like ration cards, voter ID cards, driving licences and passports, they have procured to legalise their stay,” he added.

In an interview with the Indian Express last month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said his government will launch the NRC exercise in the state in phases, if need be.

BJP leaders have sought an NRC in their respective states on the lines of the exercise carried out in Assam which excluded over 19 lakh people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was not limited to Assam, and would be implemented across the country.

“The name itself is National Register of Citizens, not National Register of Assam,” he had said, adding, “Assam ke naagrikon ka register nahin hai yeh (It’s not a register of Assam’s residents”.

(Inputs from PTI)