UP Police arrests me frequently, being deprived of my rights: UP Cong chief to President

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, complaining about his repeated arrests by the Uttar Pradesh Police, saying they deprive him of his rights as people’s representative.

Lallu alleged that police, “without citing any clear orders”, stopped him and his party leaders from paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Lucknow on the occasion of the Congress’ 136th foundation day on December 28.

In his letter to the President, the Congress leader claimed he was stopped from holding a programme and garlanding the statue of the father of the nation on that occasion.

Lallu said when the situation is returning to normal in the state in the ‘Unlock’ period, the administration has been “continuously stopping him from holding protests or public programmes in the name of Covid-19”. He said this amounts to depriving him of discharging his duties as people’s representative. “This also deprives me of my rights as an individual. This is very unfortunate,” the Congress leader said.

In the letter dated December 29, he said he had been “held hostage by the police at his home in Lucknow from December 26 to December 28”.