UP Police releases arrested men, Delhi HC seeks SIT report

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that the two men it had arrested in connection with an elopement case have been released and a closure report has been filed before the trial court. The court was also told that the SHO of Shamli police station and investigating officer of the case have also been suspended and an SIT has been constituted to inquire into their actions.

Justice Mukta Gupta said undoubtedly a police officer is duty bound to register an FIR when it is alleged that kidnapping has taken place. However, the court said police are first to find out the age of the victim.

“They were given the phone number. They were given the address. The FIR itself says she is with this boy, this is the phone number, and this is the address. So will you please tell me when did they inquire before arresting them,” asked Justice Gupta, while hearing a petition filed by a couple.

The couple said they got married on July 1, 2021, of their free will. The woman’s parents were against the marriage and have since then have been allegedly threatening them. The man and his family are residents of Delhi, while the woman is from Shamli in UP. The couple alleged that the father and brother of the man were taken away by UP Police from their Delhi residence on the intervening night of August 6-7.



The court last month slammed the UP Police over the manner in which it arrested the two residents of Delhi and said “such illegal action may work in UP but not here”.

According to the UP Police, the two men were arrested in a case registered under Section 366 IPC (kidnapping) on September 6 on a complaint from the woman’s mother. While UP Police claimed they were arrested from Kudhana bus stand in Shamli on September 8, the Delhi family told the court the two men were taken away from their residence in the city on August 6-7.

Justice Gupta Thursday asked about the status of probe against the personnel and said if the version of the Delhi family, that the two persons were picked up from here in August and their arrest was shown in some place, is true, then it is a very serious issue. “Tell me what your investigation is on that. These people were picked up on what date and from where,” asked Justice Gupta and ordered the UP government to submit a status report from the SIT by January 11.