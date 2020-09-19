UP Police adds sedition to case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. (File)

Nearly two weeks after AAP leader Sanjay Singh was booked for promoting enmity, UP Police has invoked sedition charge against the Rajya Sabha member.

A senior police officer said that IPC section 124-A (sedition) has been added to the FIR that was filed at Hazratganj police station on September 2. This was confirmed by Hazratganj SHO Anajani Kumar Pandey.

“On September 1, a mobile number was being shared widely on social media. Upon further inquiry, it was found that pre-recorded calls were being made from a particular number to people where things that would divide the communities were being said. An Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system was enabled on this number. This deed of the unidentified person would divide communities and would affect the harmony in society,” read the police complaint based on which the FIR was filed.

Singh, who was in New Delhi on Friday, said he will visit Lucknow on September 20 and surrender himself to the police.

“The Yogi Adityanath government has filed a sedition case against me because I spoke about the violence and atrocities being committed against Brahmins and Dalits in UP. The Yogi government booked me for sedition because I raised my voice against the rampant corruption in purchase of Covid-19 kits in the times of a pandemic… I know I will be sent to jail soon because I exposed the Yogi government,” Singh said.

He also said that 37 members of Parliament from 12 different political parties have stood in solidarity with him and have urged Rajya Sabha Chairman to order a probe into the issue.

“Congress, TMC, SP, Shiv Sena, RJD, TRS, TDP, DMK, Akali Dal, NCP and other MPs have supported me. They have written a letter to the Honourable Chairman of Rajya Sabha and asked for a thorough probe. I demand that if I am really an anti-national, then they must arrest me. But if I am not, then strict action should be taken against the people who filed such cases against me,” Singh added.

A senior police officer said that besides Singh, three directors of a private company which conducted the survey have also been booked for sedition.

