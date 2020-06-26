UP plans to give employment to 1 crore people in single day

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday will take up its ambitious target of providing employment to one crore people in a single day. The same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojna from six districts.

The state government meanwhile claimed that Friday’s drive to provide employment to one crore under various schemes would be the biggest such effort seen so far in the country.

The maximum employment generation would be through MGNREGA, which, sources said, reached about 57 lakh a day this month, then about 40 lakh in the different industries including MSME and remaining in the government projects such as highways, road projects as well as self-help groups and through government schemes of self-employment.

