6 years after he left BSP, Pathak is BJP’s Brahmin face — and Deputy CM

BRAJESH PATHAK, a prominent student leader at Lucknow University, who was elected as president of the students’ union in 1990, left the Bahujan Samaj Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016. Since then, he has established himself as a prominent Brahmin face of the BJP, leaving many old Brahmin leaders behind. He has been elevated to the position of UP deputy chief minister.

Pathak’s transition from a student leader to an active mainstream politician came when the BSP was trying to spread its base among the Brahmins in 2003 when its alliance with the BJP was broken.

Pathak became Lok Sabha MP from Unnao in 2004. He was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2008.

Pathak joined the BJP in August 2016. He established his relations with the RSS-BJP Brahmin network. The party fielded him from the Lucknow Central seat, and he won. He was the Law Minister in Adityanath’s first government, and then he was also given Legislative, Justice and Rural Engineering Service departments. This time, he won the Lucknow Cantt seat.