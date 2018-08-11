Follow Us:
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  • UP: Nearly four injured, two trapped after part of under-construction bridge collapses in Basti

UP: Nearly four injured, two trapped after part of under-construction bridge collapses in Basti

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the local administration for the speedy rescue operation and resume the traffic.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 11, 2018 11:11:21 am
UP: Part of under-construction bridge collapses in Basti, four injured An under construction bridge collapsed in Basti. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Nearly four people have been injured and two are believed to be trapped after a portion of an under-construction bridge on National Highway-28 collapsed in Basti early Saturday, news agency ANI reported. No casualty has been reported yet.

UP police has not established any reason for the incident yet. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the local administration for a speedy rescue operation and resuming the traffic.

A similar incident had occurred in May this year when a flyover collapse in Varanasi had taken 18 lives.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement