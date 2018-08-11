UP: Nearly four injured, two trapped after part of under-construction bridge collapses in Basti

An under construction bridge collapsed in Basti. (Source: ANI/Twitter) An under construction bridge collapsed in Basti. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Nearly four people have been injured and two are believed to be trapped after a portion of an under-construction bridge on National Highway-28 collapsed in Basti early Saturday, news agency ANI reported. No casualty has been reported yet.

UP police has not established any reason for the incident yet. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the local administration for a speedy rescue operation and resuming the traffic.

A similar incident had occurred in May this year when a flyover collapse in Varanasi had taken 18 lives.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

