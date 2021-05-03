scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 03, 2021
Most read

UP Panchayat polls: For 1st time in 15 years, village head not from Vikay Dubey’s family

For 15 years, the people of Dubey's house won the election of village pradhan unopposed, said an official.

By: PTI | Kanpur |
May 3, 2021 8:30:34 am
Vikas Dubey. (File)

For the first time in 15 years, the village head in Bikru, where after eight police personnel were killed in an ambush last year, is not going to be from the family of slain gangster Vikas Dubey.

The winner was Madhu, who defeated her opponent, Bindu Kumar, by 54 votes, an official said.

Madhu bagged 381 votes, while Kumar got 327 votes.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

There were 10 people who contested for the post, which was reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

After winning the election, Madhu told mediapersons that she decided to contest the election to fight against injustice.

For 15 years, the people of Dubey’s house won the election of village pradhan unopposed, said an official.

Counting of votes began on Sunday for lakhs of panchayat seats in Uttar Pradesh, a process expected to take two days across 829 centres.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 03: Latest News

Advertisement
x