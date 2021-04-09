UP panchayat poll: BJP nominates Sengar’s wife

In five more districts, the BJP on Thursday declared its list of panchayat poll candidates that included the name of Sangeeta Sengar, wife of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who was convicted in a rape case. Sengar’s Assembly membership was cancelled after his conviction.

Sangeeta, who is the outgoing Zila Panchayat Chairperson of Unnao, has been given a ticket from Fatehpur Chaurasi Tritaya seat for the Zila Panchayat member. Names of 51 candidates were released for different Zila Panchayat wards in Unnao.

Sangeeta had become the Zila Panchayat chairman from Unnao district in 2016. At that time, panchayat elections were not contested on political party symbol. But this time, political parties, including BJP, have decided to officially declare its candidates so that there is no confusion or dearth of support at the grassroots level.

Candidates are being declared every day from selected districts. On Thursday, the nominees were declared from Unnao, Mau, Balrampur, Basti and Kushinagar.

Sangeeta had also campaigned for BJP candidate Srikant Katiyar during the bypolls in the Bangarmau Assembly constituency and this time, senior party leaders will campaign for her as well as for other candidates.

As a BJP candidate, Kuldeep Sengar had won the state Assembly polls from Bangarmau Assembly seat of Unnao in 2017. However, the seat fell vacant after he was convicted in the rape case and was expelled from the party.

CBI had chargesheeted Sengar for raping a minor and conspiring to implicate her father in a false case who later died in the jail following injuries caused by assault. Sengar’s brother and others were chargesheeted for the murder of the victim’s father.