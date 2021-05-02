UP Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins; curfew in state till Tuesday morning

Election results for UP Gram Panchayat Polls will be declared by Tuesday.

UP Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Amid an unprecedented rise of Covid-19 cases, counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Polls began Sunday morning. Voting for the four-phased elections for 8.69 lakh posts ended on Thursday. A voter turnout of 75 per cent was recorded in the final phase.

There will be a strict curfew in the entire state during the counting of votes till Tuesday morning and no victory rallies will be permitted.

This comes after the Supreme Court allowed the State Election Commission to hold vote counting amid concerns over a Covid surge and the death of several teachers during poll duty. The apex court has also asked the SEC to fasten responsibility for observance of Covid-19 protocols at counting centres on gazettes officers as well as preserve CCTV footage of counting centres.

Elections were held in four levels of posts – gram panchayat, gram pradhan, block panchayat and zila panchayat. Officials expect at least half the posts of gram panchayat members to go unopposed, and 18-20% to go uncontested.

Interestingly, this is the first time all major political parties are openly backing candidates for panchayat elections — making the polls a virtual semi-final for the Assembly polls next year.