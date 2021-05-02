scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 02, 2021
UP Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins; curfew in state till Tuesday morning

UP Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021, Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election/Chunav Result 2021 Live Updates: There will be a strict curfew in the entire state during the counting of votes till Tuesday morning and no victory rallies will be permitted.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 2, 2021 9:38:52 am
BMC polls, Maharashtra Civic Polls, Maharashtra polls news, BMC polls news, latest news, India, Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP, BJP in Maharashtra news, Latest news, India news, Latest newsElection results for UP Gram Panchayat Polls will be declared by Tuesday.

UP Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Amid an unprecedented rise of Covid-19 cases, counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Polls began Sunday morning. Voting for the four-phased elections for 8.69 lakh posts ended on Thursday. A voter turnout of 75 per cent was recorded in the final phase.

There will be a strict curfew in the entire state during the counting of votes till Tuesday morning and no victory rallies will be permitted.

This comes after the Supreme Court allowed the State Election Commission to hold vote counting amid concerns over a Covid surge and the death of several teachers during poll duty. The apex court has also asked the SEC to fasten responsibility for observance of Covid-19 protocols at counting centres on gazettes officers as well as preserve CCTV footage of counting centres.

Elections were held in four levels of posts – gram panchayat, gram pradhan, block panchayat and zila panchayat. Officials expect at least half the posts of gram panchayat members to go unopposed, and 18-20% to go uncontested.

Interestingly, this is the first time all major political parties are openly backing candidates for panchayat elections — making the polls a virtual semi-final for the Assembly polls next year.

 

Live Blog

Counting of votes begin for UP Panchayat polls; State to stay in curfew till Tuesday morning; victory rallies banned amid Covid surge. Follow this space for the latest updates.

09:11 (IST)02 May 2021
Take a look at visuals from Prayagraj
09:10 (IST)02 May 2021
Counting of votes for UP Panchayat Polls begin

Amid an unprecedented rise of Covid-19 cases, counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Polls began Sunday morning. The faith of over  8.69 lakh candidates are in fray. The counting of votes may take two days and the election results for the panchayat polls will be declared on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections: Will participate in counting, say teachers and govt staff

Several teachers’ and employees’ associations on Saturday announced that they will be participating in the counting of votes for the Panchayat elections on Sunday. Claiming that many teachers lost their lives to Covid-19 after they were deployed in panchayat poll duty, the associations had on Thursday threatened to boycott the counting of votes on Sunday. However, after having a virtual meeting with senior government officials, the associations announced that they will take part in counting, provided that Covid protocols are strictly in place.

Virendra Mishra, spokesperson of Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, on Saturday night said that the boycott call has been withdrawn by all associations. “The Supreme Court has ordered that counting will be done with Covid protocol, and the government has assured us that it will be followed. So we have agreed to take part in the counting tomorrow,” said Mishra after the meeting.

Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt, SEC for conducting panchayat polls amid pandemic

Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government for conducting panchayat elections amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said what is happening in the state is nothing less than a “crime against humanity” and the state election commission (SEC) is “playing along”.

The Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh claimed that 700 teachers, including one who was pregnant and forced to attend poll duty, have died in the state. Polling for the four-phase panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh ended on Thursday. A voter turnout of 75 per cent was recorded in the final phase.

