UP: Our families threatening us, same-sex couple tells admin

An inter-faith same-sex couple on Friday approached the Shamli district administration seeking intervention after their families objected to their relationship.

The two, in their early 20s, hail from a village in Shamli and alleged that they were threatened of “dire consequences” by their families.

“We recorded the statements of the inter-faith same-sex couple in front of a magistrate so that there is a legal record of it. In their statements, the women said they are educated adults who are aware of the rational decision they were making. They said they have the right to live their lives as they wish. This was conveyed to the families and the couple has so far not complained of any problems in the wake of their statements,” said Shamli District Magistrate Jasjeet. Police protection would be provided to the couple as and when the need arises, a senior officer said.

According to local residents in the village where the couple hail from, the two women had eloped a few days ago. The couple went into hiding at the time.

The family members of one of the women approached the local police station alleging that she had been kidnapped by her partner’s brother.

The couple waslater traced by the police and a discussion was held along with the families in front of the police.

The women are now living in another village, away from their families, police said.

Woman raped in moving bus, critical: Police

Meerut: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by the driver and the conductor in a moving bus in Meerut on Friday night.

The woman was found unconscious on the roadside by morning walkers on Saturday. She has been admitted to a hospital where her condition is said to be critical. “We have recorded her statement at the hospital and lodged an FIR. We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” SP (Meerut City) Akhilesh Narain Singh. According to police, the woman was going to her parents’ place on Friday evening. She boarded the bus, which was empty, from a bus depot, said police. ENS

