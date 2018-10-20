UP: One shot dead in Bijnor, locals protest

He was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Dhampur(Representational purpose) He was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Dhampur(Representational purpose)

A 40-year-old man was shot dead in Bijnor’s Needaru village late Thursday, leading to irate villagers demanding the arrest of the culprits, setting up roadblocks on the Noorpur-Dhampur highway and setting fire to two UP State Roadways buses. Police said Riyasat, a resident of the village, and his friends were out on a stroll near the office of a builder when the latter’s security guards opened fire, hitting Riyasat on the face. He was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Dhampur, where the doctors pronounced him brought dead. “Six persons have been detained by the police in this connection while an FIR under Section 302(murder) has been lodged at Dhampur police station.

