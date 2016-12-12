UP: One killed, two injured in firing incident in Pratapgarh

One person was killed and two others injured in a firing incident near Kamasin crossing in Baghrai area here, police said today.

The incident took place last night when Rajesh Singh (40) was going somewhere in his SUV along with Dhiraj Singh and driver Sonu, following which six persons attacked them with crude bombs and started firing, they said.

Rajesh, Diraj and Sonu were injured in the incident and rushed to a hospital, were Rajesh died during treatment while the condition of Dhiraj and Sonu was stated to be critical.

The incident is stated to be a fallout of an old enmity. No arrests have been made so far in this connection and a probe is on, police said.

