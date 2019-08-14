UP: One killed in clash over parking, three arrested

A 52-YEAR-OLD MAN died and nearly a dozen persons, including women, were injured in a clash between two groups over parking area in Karbala Road locality of Muzzafarnagar on Monday, police said.

Three persons were arrested while a search was on to nab others named in the cross-FIR filed from both groups, police said.

Police said trouble erupted when Rafiq asked one Irfan (33) not to park his bike in an area marked for parking of his family’s vehicles. After a heated verbal exchange, Irfan accompanied with half a dozen others, including women, allegedly attacked Rafiq with sharp-edged weapon. Rafiq’s family members rushed to the spot and a violent clash ensued, police said.

“Rafiq was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead. A total of 10 persons have been named as accused in the FIRs lodged by both groups and three have been arrested ,” said Kushpal Singh, in-charge of Budhana police station, told The Indian Express over phone.

An FIR has registered under IPC sections 302(murder), 307(attempt to murder) ,336(act endangering life or personal safety of others),504(intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506( punishment for criminal intimidation).