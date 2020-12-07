UP: On way to register marriage, man held under anti-conversion law

While Pinki said she married Rashid in July, her family alleged that she was being “forcibly converted” through marriage.

Two Muslim youths were arrested in Kanth area of UP’s Moradabad district on Saturday under the new anti-conversion law. This was the fifth case lodged in the state since it promulgated the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020. Under the new law, any “wrongful” conversion through marriage entails punishment.

Rashid Ali (22) was arrested while he was reportedly going with 22-year-old Pinki, to get their marriage registered. Rashid’s brother, Saleem Ali (25), who was accompanying them, has also been arrested.

While Pinki said she married Rashid in July, her family alleged that she was being “forcibly converted” through marriage.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, the woman said, “My name is Pinki and I am from Bijnor. I married Rashid on July 24. It has been five months (since we married)… I have been living here in Kanth in Moradabad since then. I am an adult and 22 years old. I got married to Rashid as per my wishes.”

Police, however, said that the woman’s family had come to Kanth from Bijnor when they came to know about their plan to marry and stopped the wedding.

“The woman’s mother has alleged that Rashid Ali, a resident of Kanth in Moradabad, has deceitfully tempted her daughter Pinki to marry him and was getting her converted,” Circle Officer (Kanth) Balram told The Indian Express.

“To marry my daughter, Rashid brought her to Kanth and we followed them here. Then we got to know that the youth is Muslim. He hid his identity… On Saturday, he was going to marry my daughter and she was made to wear a burqa,” the officer quo-ted the woman’s mother, Bala Devi, as saying in her complaint to the police.

The Circle Officer said that the couple told the police that they were getting married and the woman was going to convert. “Some people and the family members of the woman recognised her and stopped the wedding. The couple used to work together in Haridwar and that is how they met. The woman’s family had somehow found out about their marriage and came to Moradabad from Bijnor,” the Circle Officer added.

Asked if the police have questioned the woman and asked her about her claim that she married Rashid in August, the Circle Officer said, “We will probe the matter. The girl will be presented in front of a magistrate on Monday.”

“Both the man and the woman are adults. We arrested his brother also. Further probe is underway,” said SHO (Kanth) Ajay Gautam.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, some people are seen surrounding the woman inside the police station and questioning her in presence of two police personnel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.