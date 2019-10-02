UP officer accuses Ballia DM of using caste slur

An Assistant Regional Manager (ARM) of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), posted at Ballia, has accused the district magistrate of assault and making casteist remarks, and has offered his resignation.

The purported incident occurred on Monday, when around 450 prisoners from the Ballia district jail, which was waterlogged, were to be transferred to Azamgarh and and Ambedkar Nagar jails. The prisoners were to be transported via UPSRTC buses, and the district administration made a demand of 15 buses.

ARM Bindu Prasad, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, said DM Bhawani Singh Khangarot came to his office, misbehaved and manhandled him, and also accused the DM of passing casteist remarks.

“Around 12 noon, the DM came to my office… Before I could say anything, he dragged me to his car. He talked to me in an indecent manner, forced me inside his car and made casteist remarks. I do not know what was the reason… When I asked the staff, I was told that the DM got a phone call, after which he got furious and then came to my office. As I felt humiliated, I am resigning,” Prasad said.

Denying the allegations, Khangarot said he went to Prasad’s office after he did not answer phone calls. He has also written a letter to UPSRTC managing director Raj Shekhar, demanding action against Prasad, who he has accused of not providing the 15 buses on time. “Because of his negligence, the transportation of inmates did not start till 3.30 pm. Keeping this in mind, action should be taken against him,” the DM wrote.

However, Prasad claimed he had already provided the buses.

UPSRTC media in-charge C L Singh confirmed that Shekhar has received Prasad’s resignation but said that it hasn’t been accepted so far.