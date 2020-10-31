UP: NSA invoked against 11 held for cow slaughter

The Badaun police has invoked National Security Act (NSA) against 11 people arrested on charges of cow slaughtering on October 8. (Representational/File)

The Badaun police has invoked National Security Act (NSA) against 11 people arrested on charges of cow slaughtering on October 8. The accused, aged between 25 and 50 years, are lodged in the Badaun district jail.

“Police sent its report to the district magistrate and on completion of due procedure, the DM has invoked NSA against the 11 accused,” said Praveen Singh Chauhan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Badaun.

Among those arrested, nine of them are residents of Gurupuri Chandan village, while two others are from neighbouring Dalmai village. Three of the accused are migrant labourers who had returned to their native places after the nationwide lockdown was enforced, said police.

Nine persons had no criminal record and were arrested for the first time, said Rajeev Kumar, Station House Officer, Beenawar police station.

According to police, on October 8, they had received an information that some people were involved in cow slaughtering at Gurupuri Chandan village. A police team rushed to the spot and caught the accused. They recovered 200 kg meat, skin, body parts and also weapons used for slaughtering cows from the spot, said Kumar. He added that a veterinary doctor was called on the spot and he had identified the meat as beef.

Later, an FIR was lodged and police arrested all the 11 accused, said Kumar.

