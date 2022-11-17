scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

UP: Non-bailable warrant issued against SP MLA Irfan Solanki in rioting case

The NBW was issued against Solanki and his brother Rizwan by a special MP-MLA court on Wednesday after a case was registered against them at Jajmau police station, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari.

Charred remains of Nazir Fatima’s house in Kanpur city’s Defence Colony area on Wednesday. (PTI)

A local court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW)against Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and his younger brother in a rioting and arson case, officials said on Thursday.

Also Read |SP MLA Irfan Solanki, brother booked for setting fire to woman’s house

Hunt is on to nab the Seesamau MLA and his brother who have gone underground to evade arrest, the joint CP said.
Several police teams have been formed to carry out raids at all possible hideouts of the MLA and his brother, Tiwari said, adding the intelligence inputs suggested that they might have taken shelter in the neighbouring districts or in the state capital.

It has been decided to initiate action for attaching MLA and his brother’s properties if they don’t surrender either before the court or police, said another official.

On November 7, police had booked Solanki and Rizwan for rioting and arson after a woman he had a land dispute with accused them of burning her house down .

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Nazir Fatima of Defence Colony Jajmau in the city who accused the SP leader and his aides of destroying her house when she and her family were away to attend a marriage ceremony.

Fatima had said she owned a plot having an area of 535 square yards in the posh Defence Colony where she had been staying since 1986. She alleged that the MLA and his brother have grabbed around 200 square yards of her land.

Station House Officer of Jajmau police station Abhishek Shukla was placed under suspension for not taking action against the SP MLA and refusing to entertain the woman’s complaint, officials had said.

MLA Solanki and his brother have been booked under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 327 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort property), 427 (mischief causing damage), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 07:31:39 pm
