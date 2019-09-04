UP: Nine-year-old raped by minor brother in school toilet

A 9-year-old girl was raped by her minor brother in the toilet of a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Bagpat district, with two other juvenile relatives watching on.

Police said the incident occurred on August 16, but the family has alleged that the police pressurised them into not filing a police complaint. The family has alleged that the school authorities were also approached about the incident, but were asked to not take action.

The SHO of the concerned police station has been reserved to police lines for negligence of duty.

“We received information that a minor had been raped in the premises of a school toilet by her own relatives. The accused are aged 10, 11 and 13 respectively. A case was filed on Monday. During investigation, it was found that only one of the brothers allegedly committed the act while the other brothers were present. The family has alleged that there was pressure on them to not file the case, which is being looked into. Action against the erring police official has been taken,” said Bagpat SP Pratap Gopendra Yadav.

The children will be sent to a juvenile home as due procedure.