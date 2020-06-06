UP: NIA files charges against accused in fake currency case

He was arrested by UP Anti-Terrorist Squad near Ghaziabad railway foot bridge on December 11. The case was later transferred to the NIA. (Representational Photo) He was arrested by UP Anti-Terrorist Squad near Ghaziabad railway foot bridge on December 11. The case was later transferred to the NIA. (Representational Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet in a local court here against a Bihar resident arrested last December from Ghaziabad with fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 2.49 lakh.

The agency stated during investigation it found out that Mohammad Murad Alam was involved in trafficking of fake notes, and he allegedly got the money from a person identified as Sadar Ali alias Bengal, a resident of West Bengal. The fake currency was purportedly smuggled from Bangladesh.

Alam allegedly brought the money to supply to Ghaziabad resident Shahnawaj Ansari alias Bunty. He was arrested by UP Anti-Terrorist Squad near Ghaziabad railway foot bridge on December 11. The case was later transferred to the NIA.

Alam has been charged under IPC sections 489-B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) and 489-C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes), read with Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

