UP: New peaks in Covid deaths and infection

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported twin peaks – both in new Covid cases (4,586) and fatalities (63) – taking the state’s caseload to 1,08,974 people, including 1,918 dead.

At least 16 more people infected with coronavirus have died in Jaunpur, pushing the district’s count to 32. While the state health department bulletin reported the 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, health officials in Jaunpur said that these deaths had taken place in the past 10 days, but were added in the tally on Thursday.

“The data was uploaded late on the portal and hence, the state bulletin is showing 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. We have written to the state level officials regarding the issue and asked them to rectify the error,” Jaunpur Deputy CMO RK Singh said.

The district added 102 to its caseload, which is now over 2,500.

Besides Jaunpur, 10 deaths were reported from Kanpur Nagar, which has the highest fatalities, close to 244. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered a team of specialist doctors from Lucknow’s SGPGI and KGMU to visit Kanpur and take stock of the situation.

Five more died in Varanasi, four in Gorakhpur, three each in Allahabad, Bareilly and Ayodhya, the bulletin stated.

Among the new cases, Lucknow reported highest once again with 664 more infections, followed by Kanpur Nagar (447), Varanasi (281), Prayagraj (197) and Bareilly (138). At least 11 of the 75 districts reported more than 100 cases on Thursday.

Lucknow remained at the top with 4,806 active cases, followed closely by Kanpur Nagar (4,451). Varanasi has 1,867 active cases, Prayagraj 1,837 and Bareilly 1,662 as on Thursday.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Medicine) Amit Mohan Prasad, 14,206 people are currently in home isolation, while 1,282 in private hospitals and 178 in semi-paid facilities such as hotels. The remaining are being treated at Covid hospitals set up by the government, he added.

According to him, over 20 thousand people have opted for home isolation so far in the state.

It is to be noted that the UP government recently allowed infected people to stay in home isolation if they remained asymptomatic.

