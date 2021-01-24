UP Nayika programme to give girl students chance to ‘hold office’

The UP government on Saturday announced a programme, ‘Nayika’ — to be organised on January 24 on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. (Representational)

The UP government on Saturday announced a programme, ‘Nayika’ — to be organised on January 24 on the occasion of National Girl Child Day — in which “meritorious girls” will be given a chance to “hold office of Divisional Commissioner, District Magistrate, Chief Development Officer and SSPs for a day” across the state.

A spokesperson for the government said the government will also “encourage achievements of outstanding female students of standards 10 and 12 of the state board by rewarding them with cash amounts of Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.”