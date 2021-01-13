UP: Muslim youth turns up at house of girl he met online, detained

A local court released him on personal bond on Monday, a day after the alleged incident.

A 20-year-old Muslim man from Deoria has been charged with breaching peace after he arrived with gifts at the home of a Hindu girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district on the occasion of her birthday, officials said on Tuesday. A local court released him on personal bond on Monday, a day after the alleged incident.

Salman Ansari, who works as an engineer in Bengaluru, claimed to have befriended the girl on social media, said the police. On Sunday evening, he turned up at the girl’s home with the gifts, saying he had flown from Bengaluru.

Kotwarli Station House Officer Sunil Kumar Singh said Ansari met the girl’s family members and introduced himself. The family summoned the girl, but she denied knowing him. She also denied chatting online with anyone named Salman, said Singh.

In the meantime, local residents arrived at the girl’s house. The girl’s family then alerted the police, who detained Ansari.

Singh said the techie failed to show them an air ticket. During questioning, he told the police that he had befriended the girl online, and narrated why he had come to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Circle Officer (City) Arvind Kumar Verma said the girl’s family refused to file complaint action against the engineer. After that, the police booked Ansari under Section 151 of CrPC (breach of peace). “Action against Salman was taken to ensure he does not take such action again. The next day, Salman was produced in a local court,” said Singh.