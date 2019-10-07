UP: Muslim cleric slams TMC MP Nusrat Jahan for taking part in Durga puja celebration

A Muslim cleric in Uttar Pradesh has slammed TMC MP Nusrat Jahan after she took part in Durga Puja celebrations wearing a saree and dancing to the tune of a dhaak (traditional drums).

Advertising

The cleric accused Jahan of insulting her religion and demanded her to change her name as she is married to Hindu businessman Nikhil Jain.

Vice President of the Itehaas Ulema-e-Hind, Mufti Asad Kasmi, told news channels, “She has been offering puja to Hindu Gods despite the fact that Islam orders its followers to pray only to Allah. What she has done is ‘haram’ (sinful). She had also married outside religion. She should change her name and religion. Islam doesn’t need people who assume Muslim names and defame Islam and Muslims.”

The TMC MP was earlier criticised for wearing Hindu symbols of marriage. The first-time MP was recently praised on social media after she and her husband offered Durga Puja prayers at Suruchi Sangha Pandal in Kolkata.

Advertising

Dressed in a red saree, Jahan joined her husband in dancing and playing the ‘dhaak’, a traditional Bengali drum.

State sports minister and TMC leader Aroop Biswas too was seen playing the dhaak. A video of the event was posted on Nikhil Jain’s Instagram account, along with the message: “Playing dhaak for the first time with my wonderful wifastic @nusratchirps”.

Speaking to reporters once the event was over, Jahan said she wanted to promote religious harmony.

“I think I have my own way of portraying harmony towards all religions. Born and brought up in Bengal, I feel I am doing right by following culture and tradition. Here, we celebrate all religious festivities,” she said.

In June, she had been criticised by Islamic clerics for wearing a saree and ‘sindoor’ (traditional vermillion marks) while taking oath as a Member of Parliament. Jahan hit back, saying she represented an “inclusive India”.