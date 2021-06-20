UP: Moradabad cop made his relative work in his place for 5 yrs, both held

Moradabad police has arrested a 2011-batch constable and his brother-in-law after an inquiry found the latter serving in his place for over five years.

The matter came to light during the inquiry on a complaint lodged with senior officers. The police came to know that the person posted at the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) of Thakurdwara police station for the last five years is the brother-in-law of constable Anil Kumar (32).

Anil, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was arrested on Friday.

On Saturday, police arrested his brother-in-law Sunil Kumar (27), also a resident of Muzaffarnagar. A case was filed against the constable and his imposter on various charges, including fraud, in Moradabad.

Later in the day, the two were produced before a local court in Moradabad which sent them to judicial custody, said ASP, Moradabad, Vidya Sagar Mishra. While Anil has a B.Ed degree, his brother-in-law has studied upto Intermediate, Class 10.

“We are verifying whether Anil was working as a teacher in the Basic Education Department during the last five years. We have also come to know that he used to give Rs 8000 to his brother-in-law from his salary for working in his place,” Mishra added.

Police said on being questioned, the constable told them that his first posting was in Bareilly and he was transferred to Moradabad in 2016. “He sent Sunil to Moradabad, along with his transfer letter, to work in his place. Before sending him away, Anil gave some basic police training to his brother-in-law and asked him to avoid coming near any senior officer,” said the officer.

In December, 2016, Sunil reported at Moradabad police lines and produced the transfer letter. After a few days, he was posted at Bilari before being transferred to Thakurdwara police station.

“Anil told us he was not keeping well and, hence, decided to send his brother-in-law in his place to Moradabad. An inquiry is on to find out if anyone in the police department is in the know about this and helped Anil and Sunil keep the fraud under wraps,” Mishra said.