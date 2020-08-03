UP moots CBI probe into Kanpur kidnap-murder

Sanjit Yadav’s body is yet to be found. Sanjit Yadav’s body is yet to be found.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday recommended CBI investigation in the Kanpur abduction-murder case in which the victim’s family had accused the police of facilitating the payment of ransom to the abductors.

“The state government has decided to recommend CBI enquiry for the incident in Barra Kanpur on the request of the family,” a government spokesperson said.

The police on Sunday said Sanjit Yadav’s body had not been found yet. The victim’s mother, Kusuma Devi, 50, said the CBI inquiry would not mean much if her son’s body was not found.

Yadav, a 27-year-old pathologist working as a lab technician, went missing on June 22. The same evening, his father Chaman Singh lodged a missing person complaint at the Barra police station. The police changed it to a case of kidnapping four days later.

On July 24, the police arrested five people, who had allegedly killed Yadav on June 27, a day after he tried to flee.

The body was allegedly thrown in the Pandu river. Two days later, the ransom call was made.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.