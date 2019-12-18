UP: Month after ‘rape’, youth arrested; SHO suspended for delay in FIR

Kushinagar police on Monday lodged an FIR against the accused on charges of rape and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. Kushinagar police on Monday lodged an FIR against the accused on charges of rape and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.

A day after an audio recording of a panchayat trying to allegedly settle a rape case was uploaded on social media, a 20-year-old youth was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged crime against his 15-year-old neighbour at a village in Kushinagar last month.

A station house officer (SHO) of the local police station concerned was suspended for alleged delay in filing an FIR and arresting the accused.

Further, Kushinagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar has ordered an inquiry into reports that the panchayat on December 6 tried to hush up the rape case by paying the victim’s family Rs 1.5 lakh.

Kushinagar police on Monday lodged an FIR against the accused on charges of rape and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. Police also invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act the accused.

“The accused,a farmer, was produced before a local court of Lucknow which sent him to judicial custody,” said a sub-inspector.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on November 21 when her parents had gone out for some work. Her father alleged that the accused took the girl to his home and raped her there. The victim returned home and narrated the incident to her parents, the father alleged.

It is alleged that due to pressure by villagers, the girl’s family did not approach police. “Three days later, the family reached the local police station and filed a complaint. They claimed that when they returned from the police station, villagers again asked them to compromise with the accused. On December 6, a panchayat directed the accused’s family to pay Rs 1.25 lakh to the victim to settle the case,” said the SI.

The officer said the money was not paid to the girl’s family.

