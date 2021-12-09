Uttar Pradesh: Money now being spent on teerths, unlike kabristans earlier, says Yogi in Mathura

Alleging that the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh spent money on building the boundaries of kabristans (graveyards), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that his government has been spending money on developing Hindu pilgrim centres (teerths).

Addressing a public event in Mathura, where he announced projects worth Rs 201 crore, the Chief Minister said: “Earlier, money was given to secure the boundaries of kabristan (burial grounds) and not for the development of pilgrimages. Now, rituals are being organised on a grand scale and the saints are given respect. The Kumbh is a great example of reliving a 5,000-year-old tradition.”

He also hit out at the Opposition over the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya and said that it would not have become reality if there were any other government in the state.

“The Ram temple in Ayodhya is being built because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Would this temple have been built by the Congress? Would the BSP have built it? And what does one say about babua,” he said, referring to former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

“If it was babua, like abbajaan, they would have ordered firing during the Ram Temple construction. If they had taken time off from giving protection to terrorists, they would have thought about development, women empowerment, temples. On one side, there is the Ram bhakt government, and on the other side, there are those who shoot Ram bhakts,”he said, alluding to Akhilesh and his father and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The CM’s visit to Mathura comes in the backdrop of tension in the area after a retracted call of carrying out Hindu rituals ceremonies by Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha at the Shahi Masjid Idga, next to the Katra Keshav Dev temple complex in Mathura.

“This land, for the past 5000 years, has taught everyone how to celebrate its history. This is the place where Krishna was born… Every element of this place has an identity of Lord Krishna,” said Adityanath.

Stating that the “soul” of the country resides in UP, he accused the previous governments of tarnishing the image of the state. He alleged that schemes were reserved only for “four VIP districts: during the previous governments. “Earlier only one family was enjoying benefits, now 25 crore people of the state are getting them,” Adityanath said.