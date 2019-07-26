UP: Molestation case filed after Priyanka Gandhi tweets video of cop’s misbehaviour

Two days after a girl had gone to Nazirabad police station in Kanpur district to lodge a complaint of molestation, an FIR was registered in the case on Thursday hours after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a video in which a policeman is seen misbehaving with the girl when she had gone to register the complaint along with her parents.

Head Constable Tar Babu was suspended a day ago by Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanpur) Anant Deo after the video purportedly showing him casting aspersions on the girl’s character had gone viral. However, the police station was not directed to lodge the case of molestation based on the girl’s complaint.

The girl’s family said that instead of registering an FIR against Amar Tiwari who had allegedly molested the girl, the police had lodged a case of assault against her brother based on Tiwari’s complaint.

In the viral video, Head Constable Tar Babu is seen scolding the girl over her wearing ornaments and he is heard saying, “this shows who actually you are”.

The video shows the girl at the police station narrating the incident of her alleged molestation to the Head Constable. “I was on my way to bring water when Amar Tiwari made obscene remarks at me. When I objected, he molested me. Meanwhile, my brother arrived there and a heated argument occurred between him and Tiwari as he objected to the latter’s act. Tiwari then called his family members and his goons who all assaulted my brother,” the girl is heard saying.

Head Constable Tar Babu is then heard, saying, “Ye anguthi tum kai pehne ho? Ye chooda kis liye pehne ho? Ye kyu daale ho gale me? Ye itne item tum kis liye daale ho? Kai me padhti ho? (How many rings are you wearing? Why are you wearing this bangle? Why is this thing on your neck? Why are you wearing so many items? In which class do you study?).”

As her father, who is not seen in the video, is heard saying that she does not study, the policeman says, “Padhti nahi hai! Ye chooda hai ye locket hai, do-do. Ye anguthi tum chhe-chhe kyu pehne ho? Mai kuch poochha, kuch laabh hai tumhe? Phir kyu pehne ho ye? Isi se dikhai de jata hai ke tum kya ho. Tum log ghar wale ho tum isko dekhte nahi ho ke ye kya karti hai (She doesn’t study! There are this locket and bangles — two each. Why are you wearing six rings? I am asking, what is the benefit of this? Why are you wearing these? This shows what you are. You are her family members and don’t you see what she does).”

On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi uploaded the viral video on her Twitter timeline and tweeted in Hindi, “This is the way a girl who goes to a police station to file a complaint of sexual harassment is being treated. On one side, crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh are not reducing, and on the other side, we see this kind of behaviour by the protectors of law. The first step towards providing justice to women is listening to what they are saying.”

Hours after Priyanka’s tweet, the police lodged the molestation case based on the girl’s complaint on Thursday afternoon. The FIR was registered under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 504 against Amar Tiwari and two others — Aashiq and Vicky Langda — whose names the girl takes in the video.

Meanwhile, Kanpur SSP Anant Deo claimed that the girl had come to the police station to lodge a “false molestation case to save her brothers” who were absconding from the police. He also added that the Head Constable “didn’t say anything too much” to the girl.

“The incident was that the girl’s two brothers had a scuffle with Aman Tiwari who had called police by dialling 100. The police team reached there and searched for her brothers, but they were not found. Later, the girl reached the police station to get a false molestation FIR lodged (against Aman Tiwari). The actual case was that of a fight. We, however, have registered the case on her complaint and started to investigate the matter,” the SSP claimed.

“I already have suspended the policeman and also initiated departmental action against him. You must have heard what he said (in the video). He didn’t say anything too much (to the girl), and was only asking that what is the benefit of wearing so many things. But, he should not have commented on what someone is wearing,” the SSP added.

Manoj Raghivanshi, SHO of Nazirabad Police Station, that an FIR under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) was lodged against the girl’s brothers on Tuesday on the complaint of Amar Tiwari.