UP MLA’s son ‘threatens’ cop, probe ordered

A BJP MLA’s son in Uttar Pradesh allegedly threatened a police sub-inspector of getting him transferred after two men were taken into custody for creating a ruckus on the road in Kasganj. As a video of Wedneday’s incident went viral on social media, the district police on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the incident. However, no FIR has been filed yet.

In the video, MLA Devendra Singh Rajput’s son Jasveer, his nephew Dushyant and their friends are purportedly seen threatening Sub-Inspector Satendra Pal Singh for not taking their calls.

Singh told The Indian Express, “On Wednesday noon, two youths… were fighting…I caught them and brought them to the police outpost… While I was taking them, Mohit called up MLA Devendra Rajput’s son, Jasveer, and asked me to speak to him on the phone. I refused…”

He said Jasveer reached the outpost with his cousin and 10 to 15 men and threatened him.

Kasganj SP Ashok Kumar said that action would be taken only after the probe is completed.

Meanwhile, a PTI report said that the MLA defended his son, saying that he did not threaten the policeman. He also accused the media of indulging in “illegal activities”.