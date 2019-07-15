UP MLA’s daughter’s marriage: Eloped couple’s coverage will lead to rise in female infanticide, says BJP leader

In an apparent reference to last week’s TV coverage of a wedding between a Dalit boy and an upper caste girl from Uttar Pradesh, Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Gopal Bhargava, on Sunday claimed that such reports will lead to an unprecedented rise in cases of female infanticide and a skewed gender ratio over the next three years.

Calling it his personal opinion, the BJP leader posted a thread on Twitter in which he asserted that illegal abortions will rise in nursing homes and clinics because of such coverage. “To increase their TRPs and to make money, these channels are engaging in anti-social and anti-national work. Their deeds will ensure that the decade-old Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and the national campaign will go back by 50 years,” he wrote.

Without naming any channel, he tweeted that in their lust for TRPs and money, channels were making a mockery of a sad father over a modern version of “Laila Majnu”.

His tweets come in the wake of a video that surfaced last week on social media in which, Sakshi Mishra (23), daughter of UP BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra, claimed that she was being harassed for marrying a Dalit boy. A TV channel called the couple to its studio and also spoke to the father.