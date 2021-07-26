UP: Minor ‘raped, murdered’ in Baghpat village

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by an unidentified person in a Baghpat village on Sunday afternoon. A local youth informed the girl’s family that her body had been found lying on a vacant plot in the village. He was taken into custody by the police.

The sleuths said the victim had bruise marks on her forehead. The body was sent for post mortem examination. The minor was playing outside her house around noon before she suddenly went missing, the police said, adding that her parents looked for her frantically but couldn’t find any trace of the six-year-old.

“A local youth informed us that her body was lying on a vacant plot in the village. We immediately informed the police. My daughter was raped before being killed,” the victim’s father said.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem and are awaiting the report. Her family members have claimed that she was raped before being killed. However, the same can’t be ascertained till we get her medical report,” said Baghpat SP Abhishek Singh.