UP: 14-yr-old ‘gangraped’, admitted to hospital

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four men – all in their 20s — in a Meerut village.

While the alleged incident took place last Thursday, the family filed a complaint with the police late Wednesday night after her condition deteriorated and she was admitted to a government hospital in Meerut.

The girl’s father said that all the accused belonged to influential families of the village and had threatened to kill them if they tried to report the incident, said police.

But when her condition started deteriorating, one of her family members informed a social activist who took the family to the local area police station to lodge the FIR, police added.

“We have lodged an FIR against the four named accused. We are conducting raids to nab them, but no one has been arrested so far. The girl and the accused belong to different communities and live in the same village,” said the local police station in-charge.

According to the FIR, the alleged incident took place on November 19 evening when the girl had gone to dump household garbage. Two men forcibly dragged her to a cane field where two others joined them and the four raped her, the police said quoting the FIR.

“After she did return home late in the evening, the family began looking for her. She was found lying unconscious in the field. She was brought home where she told her parents that she was gangraped by four men of the village,” the station in-charge said.

