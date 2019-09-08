UP ministers to get leadership lessons from IIM Lucknow

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will conduct three sessions starting Sunday on ‘Leadership Development Programme’ for all the ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Advertising

The programme is scheduled to take place on September 8, 15 and 22 and will focus on different aspects of leadership and decision making. The event on Sunday will also be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to a press statement issued by the government, the programme is designed to help political leaders demonstrate capabilities to think strategically and implement them, keeping in mind today’s dynamic and globally integrated scenario. Each module would be delivered through a blend of individual and group learning methods that would include group discussions, case analysis, exercise, simulations, audio visuals and groups assessment.